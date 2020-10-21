Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 474302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.37.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Twitter by 361.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

