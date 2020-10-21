UBS Group Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $224.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $204.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQV. TheStreet cut IQVIA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in IQVIA by 269.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 239.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 71,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 427.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

