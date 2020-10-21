Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.50. 8,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.