Unifi (UFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.60 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,895. The stock has a market cap of $234.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Unifi has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 11,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $149,638.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,682.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $133,199.80. Insiders purchased a total of 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $302,068 in the last three months. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.