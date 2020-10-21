UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $433-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.24 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $196.68 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

