Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $617.80 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00024218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $617.80 million and $602.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004545 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,711,971 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

