United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

UBCP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 4,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. United Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

