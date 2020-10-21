United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCBI opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

