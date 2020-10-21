UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $114,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $307.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

