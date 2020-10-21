UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $307.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

