Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNIT. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

