Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

U opened at $87.15 on Friday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $102.63.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

