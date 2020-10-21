Universal Currency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,817.00 (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bit-Z, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Universal Currency has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universal Currency has a market cap of $2,533.19 and approximately $5,817.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001909 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Universal Currency

UNIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

