Unum Group to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, DOWLING & PARTN Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

UNM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 17,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,722. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

