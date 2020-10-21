USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.04. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

