USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI) Shares Up 0.2%

USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 70 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.