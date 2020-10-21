V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

V.F. stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in V.F. by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in V.F. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

