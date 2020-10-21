Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VLO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

