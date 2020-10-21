Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.65. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.