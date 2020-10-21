Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $321.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.65.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.