Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Lessened by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.