Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,678,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

