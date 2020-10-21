Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

