Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.56. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking wateVeolia r and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.