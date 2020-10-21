Veritaseum Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00019708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $590.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, Fatbtc, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

