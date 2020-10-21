VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Hits $0.15

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $440,760.84 and approximately $2,781.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00400246 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,311.04 or 1.00242837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,917,806 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

