Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:VYEY opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Victory Oilfield Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.