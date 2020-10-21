Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:VYEY opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Victory Oilfield Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.

