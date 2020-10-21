VIDY Market Capitalization Reaches $11.11 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. VIDY has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $901,869.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.04445508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00029548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00282644 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

