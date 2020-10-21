Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

NYSE OR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

