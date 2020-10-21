Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.54 and a 200-day moving average of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $307.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.