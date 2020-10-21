Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,032. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

