Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.80.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

