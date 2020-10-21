Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

