Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.89. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

