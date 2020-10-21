Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 1.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,990,000 after buying an additional 203,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 421,650 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 621,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BHP Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 223,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.