Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 141,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,694,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

