Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 286,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 105.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 2,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $893.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

