Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in S&P Global by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after acquiring an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,368,000 after acquiring an additional 222,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in S&P Global by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,802,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.35. 9,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.23.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

