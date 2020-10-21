Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

