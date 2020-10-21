Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 95.9% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 150.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

