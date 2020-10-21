Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

