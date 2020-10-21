Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 50.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,383. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

