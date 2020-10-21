Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $964,000 Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 80.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 123,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Total by 37.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Total by 27.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,914. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.