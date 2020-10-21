Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 358,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 121,971 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 33,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 717,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,115,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

