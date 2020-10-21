Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 321,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 336,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 434.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

