Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $101,000 in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gaia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 44,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia Inc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. Equities analysts expect that Gaia Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

