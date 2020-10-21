Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,569,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

