Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.