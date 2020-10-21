Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TPI Composites by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on TPI Composites from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

