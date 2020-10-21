Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $93,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cormark initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,331. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

